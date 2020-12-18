The Life List: 8 stylish ideas to spruce up your home

SINGAPORE - Looking to spruce up your crib for the festive season? Here are eight stylish ideas.

1. Harvey Norman new store opening deals



The Coral full-fabric two-seater sofa with chaise lounge. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN



Australian home decor retailer Harvey Norman is celebrating its new store opening at Westgate with festive deals.

For home and decor items, there are more specials at the Millenia Walk Flagship Store; the Northpoint, Parkway Parade and The Centrepoint Superstores; and the Viva Factory Outlet.

The Coral full-fabric two-seater sofa with chaise longue (available only at Millenia Walk store), normally priced at $2,199, is being marked down exclusively for Straits Times readers. It goes for $1,699 from today to Christmas Day with the promo code "STsofa". Scan the QR code here to unlock the savings.

There is also a 30 per cent discount on all Australian sofas and customisation sofas with Warwick fabric over this weekend.

2. KING Living's new Jasper beds



The Jasper Bed Deluxe. PHOTO: KING LIVING



Award-winning Australian furniture brand KING Living's new Jasper bedding range comes in plush styling and features the brand's hallmark engineered steel frames, which are part of its Postureflex system for flexibility and long-term use.

Info: Prices from $5,458. Go to their website.

3. Courts slashes sofa prices



The Diane L Shaped Power Recliner Sofa. PHOTO: COURTS SINGAPORE



Electronics and furniture retailer Courts also has festive specials such as huge discounts for its sofas. Get the Tatiana three-seater half-leather sofa for $999 (usual price: $2,199) or the Diane L-shaped power recliner sofa for $2,159 (usual price: $5,399).

Info: For more deals, go to their website.

4. Lucinda Law's botany collection



Botanical prints. PHOTO: LUCINDA LAW



Artist, writer and educator Lucinda Law advocates the benefits of arts and nature through her mixed-media artworks, educational programme and creative retreats.

Her new line of botanical prints range feature themes in nature and biodiversity.

Info: Prices start at $133. To order, go to retailer's website.

5. Cartier launches Art De Vivre collection



(From left) Entrelacés de Cartier jewellery box, Panthère de Cartier vase, Diabolo de Cartier candle holder. PHOTO: CARTIER



The new Art de Vivre range features Cartier's signature understated styling in porcelain and lacquered wood. It includes a jewellery box ($2,720), candle holder ($680) and vase ($1,660).

Info: Available at Cartier boutiques at Ion Orchard, Marina Bay Sands and Ngee Ann City

6. Mount a String Pocket anywhere



The String Pocket shelving unit. PHOTOS: DANISH DESIGN CO



String Pocket by Swedish brand String is designed to be convenient and handy, and can be mounted anywhere. Measuring 50cm high, 60cm wide and 15cm deep, it can be a bedside table or a kitchen tack for your cookbooks and spices.

Info: $250 from Danish Design Co. Go to their website.

7. Coelux lighting bring the sun indoors



Research has shown that the light produced by CoeLux panels are also beneficial for ornamental plant growth. PHOTOS: COELUX



Italian firm CoeLux reproduces a natural sunlight effect using cutting-edge LED technology and a wafer-thin nano-structured material that gives the impression that the sun is shining through its panels with a blue sky as the backdrop.

Research has shown that the light produced by CoeLux panels, which are marketed in Singapore by P5 Luminaire at Henderson Industrial Park, are also beneficial for ornamental plant growth.

Info: $15,000 to $20,000 from their website.

8. Lasvit's Cipher line of lamps



The Cipher Table Lamps (left) and Clover Table Lamp (right). PHOTOS: W ATELIER



Lasvit lamps marry heritage techniques and contemporary form. The delicate hand-blown crystal cylindrical pieces are cut with clean, clear lines.

The large Cipher Table Lamp is priced at $6,554 (with GST).

Info: W Atelier's website