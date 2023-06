SINGAPORE – If you stopped by the HSBC Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport on a recent weekend, you might have noticed an unexpected sight: Almost three dozen people on spin bikes, wearing headphones and cycling together with the 40m-tall waterfall towering grandly before them.

It was not a one-off event, but part of a new rhythm cycling programme started by healthcare group Minmed, which opened a new location at Jewel Changi Airport on June 1.