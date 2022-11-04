The Great Orchard Road Reboot: How designers would do it

SINGAPORE – After more than two years of retail blight in Orchard Road brought on by the pandemic, things are finally looking up for one of Singapore’s prime tourist attractions.

In a recent media preview of this year’s Christmas light-up in Orchard Road, Mr Mark Shaw, chairman of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba), said the precinct is “well on the road” to recovery to pre-pandemic levels of tourism.

Urban experts and home-grown designers whom The Straits Times spoke to welcome the good tidings and have chimed in with their ideas on how to add buzz to Singapore’s most famous shopping street, not just during Christmas – but also all year round.

This is mainly to keep the internationally renowned shopping precinct resilient and to fend off disruptions in the future.

There have been calls in the last few years to pedestrianise Orchard Road to free up more public spaces for street-level events and reimagine the shopping belt as more than just a global retail draw.

As far back as 2017, there were a slew of plans to refresh Orchard Road’s streetscape that included making the area, which has the city-state’s highest tourist traffic, a car-free zone over the long haul.

But in 2020, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, international visitor arrivals took a nosedive, falling by 76 per cent in July 2020, according to a recent report jointly published by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and global digital payments company Visa.

The report said that tourism receipts fell by 39 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared with a year ago. There was also a steep fall of 61 per cent in transactions on goods and services in March 2020 from inbound travellers.

But, with the recent opening up of international borders and easing of safe management measures, tourists are coming back to Orchard Road.

The STB and Visa report revealed that before the pandemic, international visitors contributed 52 per cent of retail spending in Orchard Road in 2019 during their stays in Singapore. Marina Bay was the other shopping precinct that attracted visitors and accounted for 24 per cent.