The ‘Devil’ Miranda Priestly’s six-storey Manhattan townhouse sells for $36m

A New York townhouse made famous by the movie The Devil Wears Prada has sold for about US$26.5 million (S$36.3 million).

The seven-bedroom Manhattan home was seen in the movie as where fictional publishing maven Miranda Priestly – played by Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep – lived with her husband and twin daughters.

It provides the backdrop for pivotal scenes in the 2006 movie that shows Miranda’s horrible treatment of her assistant, Andy (played by Anne Hathaway), and a vulnerable moment that revealed the strain in Miranda’s marriage.

In real life, the home is located in one of the best landmark-district blocks of the Upper East Side at 129 East 73rd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues.

The townhouse was listed for US$27.5 million in May. It measures about 12,000 sq ft across six floors, according to the Modlin Group.

It was built around 1907, with its distinctive facade and archways. It was renovated in 2005.

The house was purchased by Mr Craig Effron, a founding partner of the hedge fund Scoggin Capital Management, and his wife, Caryn, in 2003 for US$8.8 million.

Amenities include a basketball court on the top floor and a terrace with a Jacuzzi.

An eat-in kitchen has a gingham-pattern floor, while the dining room has velvet wall panelling. The formal entry gallery has a marble fireplace.

The buyer is unknown.

Douglas Elliman’s Corey Shuster, who worked with the buyer alongside colleagues Arthur Maglio and Ibrahim Guldiken, declined to identify his client.