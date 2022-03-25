The Chic Home: Zen condominium unit is a cat-proof zone

SINGAPORE - In the process of finding their home, Eugene and Joslyn looked at 41 for-sale residential units.

The couple, who are both in their 30s and declined to reveal their full names, finally purchased a condominium unit in District 28. At 1,270 sq ft, it is 200 sq ft larger than their previous Build-to-Order Housing Board flat.

Eugene chose the new home after accounting for the property's depreciation and value. He owns a construction company, while his wife works in marketing.

Many of the surfaces in Eugene's previous homes were white with marble veins, so he wanted all dark finishes in his new home. Senior designer Rei Ye from interior design firm Arkhilite helped make this vision a reality.

In their brief, the couple also requested an altar area, a walk-in wardrobe and cat-friendly features for their three Siberian tomcats: Luka, Loki and Benny.

The floor plan of the three-plus-one unit was reworked with the input of the couple's fengshui master. The three-month renovation cost $120,000 and the couple moved into the home in February 2021.

In the original layout, the foyer opened directly to the yard. This opening was closed to make space for an altar. While the former study and its en-suite bathroom are now a storeroom for Eugene's toy collection, among other things, the kitchen entrance has been repositioned for flow.

The entrance to the master bedroom was shifted forward, subsuming the common bedroom into the main suite. This common bedroom was converted into a walk-in wardrobe for the master suite. The original wardrobe area was integrated into the master bathroom,which did away with overhead cabinets in favour of his-and-her sinks.