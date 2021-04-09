The Chic Home: YouTuber Ryan Tan's resort-style penthouse packed with smart gadgets

SINGAPORE - For many people, building a house in popular simulation game The Sims is a whimsical pursuit.
Mr Ryan Tan, co-founder of media production company Night Owl Cinematics, however, actually used the simulation to design his home to scale, walking his character through it to get a feel of the spatial flow.
It was just one of several aspects the bachelor, who is 33 this year, was involved in during the design and renovation of his two-storey penthouse near Seletar.
Although he had engaged interior design firm The Designer Inn to oversee the creative process, he believes in being hands-on.
"I decided to get the master bedroom done first, so I could move in and be involved in the rest of renovation," he says.
The finished look: a tropical resort-style abode with embedded smart gadgets, plenty of plants and earthy wooden accents.
Considering the amount of work needed, it was quite a feat the renovation, which cost about $200,000 including furniture and appliances, was completed in a month.
Mr Tan moved into the 1,410 sq ft apartment - which he shares with his dog, a shih tzu named Mantou, and a domestic helper - in 2018.
He knew exactly what he wanted, thanks to planning ahead and having an architect for a father. As his childhood was spent playing with and learning about the wooden materials his father specialises in using, wood was a natural choice.
"I love to spend time at home, so I wanted it to be aesthetically pleasing. It doesn't matter if others think it's too woody. I'm living in it," he says with a laugh.
"I also like that it has many plants and flowers to soften the look."
The penthouse has wooden flooring and walls, and solid wood furniture from local brand Grey & Sanders.
Wherever wood was not a practical option, such as in the bathroom, Mr Tan used Evorich vinyl.
The all-wood look is also practical for his work as a YouTuber.
Mirrors and other reflective surfaces are a no-go as they distort lighting and reflect other people during filming. Wood is also a better choice for acoustics.
Reconfiguring the layout was another major task. The original place had many separate spaces, including four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two balconies.
"As a single man, I don't need three bathrooms," says Mr Tan, who removed the one on the first level, allowing for a larger open-concept kitchen that flows into the living and dining space.
Attention to detail was also paramount to creating his dream home.
A typical boxy air-conditioning unit, for example, would have disrupted the tropical resort feel, so Mr Tan installed the Samsung Cassette air-conditioner. The cylindrical unit, which resembles a speaker, is affixed to the ceiling and blends well with its surroundings.
As a fan of technology, he also made the apartment a smart home.
The lights, blinds and other appliances are integrated into the smart-home system, which he controls via his mobile phone or Google Assistant. He also invested in Samsung's Family Hub refrigerator, which has features such as a meal-planning app and food-expiry reminders.
His dog was also on his mind when designing his home. As he wanted to give her unfettered access to every part of the home, every door has a dog flap.
"I don't see her as my dog, but as a family member. She gets to sit anywhere and do anything she wants," he says.