The Chic Home: Young owner’s Tanjong Pagar apartment has a modern industrial look

SINGAPORE – Moving out of your parents’ home as a singleton is the ultimate declaration of independence, especially in Singapore. IT professional Ingrid Liew, 33, did it six years ago.

She rented for two years before buying a private property. “You’re at the mercy of the landlord when you are renting. I had to move twice in those two years because the owners decided to sell the property,” she says. “After I did my sums, I decided to buy my own home.”

Ms Liew eventually found her dream bachelorette pad: a one-bedroom, 527 sq ft condominium apartment in the heart of Tanjong Pagar. Located in one of the Central Business District’s tallest residential towers, the apartment was in its original condition when she bought it.

The interior, she says, was filled with marble and white cabinetry that was well-kept, but not her style. “I wanted something more me – modern industrial chic, like a New York loft.”