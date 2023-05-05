The Chic Home: Young owner’s Tanjong Pagar apartment has a modern industrial look

The base of the custom kitchen counter hides a washer and dryer. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

SINGAPORE – Moving out of your parents’ home as a singleton is the ultimate declaration of independence, especially in Singapore. IT professional Ingrid Liew, 33, did it six years ago.

She rented for two years before buying a private property. “You’re at the mercy of the landlord when you are renting. I had to move twice in those two years because the owners decided to sell the property,” she says. “After I did my sums, I decided to buy my own home.”

Ms Liew eventually found her dream bachelorette pad: a one-bedroom, 527 sq ft condominium apartment in the heart of Tanjong Pagar. Located in one of the Central Business District’s tallest residential towers, the apartment was in its original condition when she bought it.

The interior, she says, was filled with marble and white cabinetry that was well-kept, but not her style. “I wanted something more me – modern industrial chic, like a New York loft.”

Fluted-glass sliding doors separate the bedroom from the bathroom.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

She enlisted the help of architecture and design studio HEI Architects to realise her vision. The renovation focused mainly on updating the surface materials and cabinetry, with minimal architectural alterations.

Throughout the home, the original marble tiles have been layered over with wood vinyl flooring for warmth, except in the kitchen area, where the floor has been replaced with monochromatic decorative tiles.

In the kitchen, the mesh overhead cabinets let Ms Liew quickly find the things she needs. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The kitchen carpentry combines a wood finish with contrasting black steel mesh which, together with glossy white subway tiles and smokey Ikea pendant bulbs, creates a cool industrial vibe. A white Smeg FAB fridge lends a retro touch.

A mirrored surface doubles the visual perception of the room, while a magnetic storage door serves as a noticeboard.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Storage next to the entrance contains shoe racks and the home’s IT hub. A custom L-shaped bar counter with steel mesh detailing conceals the washer and dryer, and demarcates the kitchen and dining space from the living area.

The view of the living room from the kitchen. The Venetian blinds diffuse soft light inside.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The living area features a leather sofa from Grey & Sanders, a wall-mounted television set and a cabinet with the same wood-and-mesh aesthetic as the kitchen, plus a plush rug and velvet stool.

A print of Banksy’s Girl With Balloon on the floor adds visual interest.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

A pair of artworks – Love Burns and Love Burns II by Toronto-based artist Lora Zombie – and knick-knacks, like a functional vintage typewriter, fill the room with personality.

The existing bay window has been dressed with the same wood vinyl as the rest of the home, and Venetian blinds offer some privacy. As the unit faces a construction site, double glazing was essential to block the noise.

The tranquil bedroom features a dark wood wardrobe with corkboard panels. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

One side of the cosy bedroom is dedicated to the wardrobe, which has a dark wood and cork finish. Fluted-glass sliding doors separate the area from the en-suite bathroom, which features the same decorative tiles the kitchen uses for its dry area, and concrete-look tiles from Hafary for the shower area.   

The bathroom pairs large-format concrete-look tiles in the shower area with decorative ones in the sink area for a balanced look.  PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Ms Liew moved into the apartment in October 2020 after a $40,000 renovation that took seven months, including a four-month interruption by the circuit breaker period.

“I had to move back with my parents to wait it out,” she says.

But the wait was worth it and she is now a proud home owner. She hopes her story will inspire young, single Singaporeans to make the leap for themselves if they are able to do so.

  • This article first appeared in the April 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
  • Get the May and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg
