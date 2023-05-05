The Chic Home: Young owner’s Tanjong Pagar apartment has a modern industrial look

SINGAPORE – Moving out of your parents’ home as a singleton is the ultimate declaration of independence, especially in Singapore. IT professional Ingrid Liew, 33, did it six years ago.
She rented for two years before buying a private property. “You’re at the mercy of the landlord when you are renting. I had to move twice in those two years because the owners decided to sell the property,” she says. “After I did my sums, I decided to buy my own home.”
Ms Liew eventually found her dream bachelorette pad: a one-bedroom, 527 sq ft condominium apartment in the heart of Tanjong Pagar. Located in one of the Central Business District’s tallest residential towers, the apartment was in its original condition when she bought it.
The interior, she says, was filled with marble and white cabinetry that was well-kept, but not her style. “I wanted something more me – modern industrial chic, like a New York loft.”
She enlisted the help of architecture and design studio HEI Architects to realise her vision. The renovation focused mainly on updating the surface materials and cabinetry, with minimal architectural alterations.
Throughout the home, the original marble tiles have been layered over with wood vinyl flooring for warmth, except in the kitchen area, where the floor has been replaced with monochromatic decorative tiles.
The kitchen carpentry combines a wood finish with contrasting black steel mesh which, together with glossy white subway tiles and smokey Ikea pendant bulbs, creates a cool industrial vibe. A white Smeg FAB fridge lends a retro touch.
Storage next to the entrance contains shoe racks and the home’s IT hub. A custom L-shaped bar counter with steel mesh detailing conceals the washer and dryer, and demarcates the kitchen and dining space from the living area.
The living area features a leather sofa from Grey & Sanders, a wall-mounted television set and a cabinet with the same wood-and-mesh aesthetic as the kitchen, plus a plush rug and velvet stool.
A pair of artworks – Love Burns and Love Burns II by Toronto-based artist Lora Zombie – and knick-knacks, like a functional vintage typewriter, fill the room with personality.
The existing bay window has been dressed with the same wood vinyl as the rest of the home, and Venetian blinds offer some privacy. As the unit faces a construction site, double glazing was essential to block the noise.
One side of the cosy bedroom is dedicated to the wardrobe, which has a dark wood and cork finish. Fluted-glass sliding doors separate the area from the en-suite bathroom, which features the same decorative tiles the kitchen uses for its dry area, and concrete-look tiles from Hafary for the shower area.
Ms Liew moved into the apartment in October 2020 after a $40,000 renovation that took seven months, including a four-month interruption by the circuit breaker period.
“I had to move back with my parents to wait it out,” she says.
But the wait was worth it and she is now a proud home owner. She hopes her story will inspire young, single Singaporeans to make the leap for themselves if they are able to do so.
