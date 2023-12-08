The Chic Home: Warm and cosy walk-up apartment

SINGAPORE – When business operations manager Melissa Tai had her second daughter and was looking for a new home, she wanted somewhere that offered tranquillity similar to that of her previous place.

“We always seem to gravitate towards quiet, small estates. This place was kind of what we were looking for, and within the budget we were willing to spend,” says Ms Tai, who lives with her husband and two daughters.

The family’s new 1,400 sq ft walk-up maisonette is surrounded by foliage and housed in a mature development in the east of Singapore.

White walls and brick define the exterior, like many other estates built in the 1980s.

To design her home, Ms Tai called upon her friend Stephanie Er, the founder of cross-disciplinary design studio Cream Pie. The company’s portfolio includes food and beverage establishments such as Binary and Mr Holmes Bakehouse.

Ms Er says: “We had to consider the couple being able to work from home, so we needed areas where they could work separately and still have enough space for two young children to run about and play.

“For example, we intentionally left the living area pretty sparse in terms of fixed furniture, so that they can introduce whatever they need as their family dynamic changes.”