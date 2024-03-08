The Chic Home: Tiny Katong home upgraded with space-saving hacks

SINGAPORE – Even in a one-person household, a home’s size still matters when the space measures just 388 sq ft.

While home owner Yen liked the location in Katong’s Ipoh Lane, she had issues with the nine-year-old unit: insufficient storage, a lack of privacy – the living area and kitchen faced an external corridor – and poor kitchen planning.

“There was no full-height cabinet or tallboy, and the appliances had to be laid out on the kitchen countertop,” says the graphic designer, who is in her 40s and did not give her full name.

She moved into the home in October 2022 after a three-month renovation by Studio Wills + Architects, which had designed the foyer of her previous home.

Principal architect William Ng and architect Kho Keguang opted to retain the existing flooring, walls and doors, and achieved a cohesive look through on-site material matching.

“Removing the wall between the living area and bedroom created a continuous flow of spaces, looping through the foyer and anteroom to the living, dining and kitchen, to the bedroom and bathroom and back to the foyer,” Mr Ng says.