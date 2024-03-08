The Chic Home: Tiny Katong home upgraded with space-saving hacks

SINGAPORE – Even in a one-person household, a home’s size still matters when the space measures just 388 sq ft.
While home owner Yen liked the location in Katong’s Ipoh Lane, she had issues with the nine-year-old unit: insufficient storage, a lack of privacy – the living area and kitchen faced an external corridor – and poor kitchen planning.
“There was no full-height cabinet or tallboy, and the appliances had to be laid out on the kitchen countertop,” says the graphic designer, who is in her 40s and did not give her full name.
She moved into the home in October 2022 after a three-month renovation by Studio Wills + Architects, which had designed the foyer of her previous home.
Principal architect William Ng and architect Kho Keguang opted to retain the existing flooring, walls and doors, and achieved a cohesive look through on-site material matching.
“Removing the wall between the living area and bedroom created a continuous flow of spaces, looping through the foyer and anteroom to the living, dining and kitchen, to the bedroom and bathroom and back to the foyer,” Mr Ng says.
This loop imbues the unit with a sense of spaciousness, as every part of the apartment can be accessed through more than one way.
“The shoe cabinet is in the anteroom, accessible from the bathroom so that I can put on my shoes, grab my bag and head out after getting ready,” says Yen. “I love how the placement of everything helps my daily flow go even more smoothly.”
The designers set out to consolidate all the storage needs into a single entity and focus point, says Mr Ng, adding that this also creates a clean, uncluttered look.
They fulfilled Yen’s request for full-height kitchen cabinetry, as well as upper and lower cabinets, to store appliances such as her coffee-maker when not in use.
In the bedroom, the low bed and matching wardrobe combine in a simple, cosy arrangement. The woodgrain laminates of the wardrobe complement the soft furnishings and muted colours.
The designers also added layers of sheer curtains throughout the home for privacy and to demarcate spaces.
Yen loves the lighting in the apartment.
“I enjoy the warm lighting, and especially the various settings in the bathroom, which allow me to change the ambience depending on my mood,” she says. “It’s a special feature that elevates the atmosphere so I feel like I’m in a chic hotel bathroom, even when I’m at home.”
- This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to homeanddecor.com.sg for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.