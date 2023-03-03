The Chic Home: Three-room condo’s elegant curves echo Bedok Reservoir setting

The gentle curves around the home lend a touch of elegance to the space. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH
The burnt-earth tone is a personal favourite of the home owner, while the green and blue hues tie in with the view of the reservoir and greenery outside. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Lynn Tan

Updated
51 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

SINGAPORE – After a long and extensive hunt, digital marketer Haikal Mohamed, who is in his 30s, picked home-grown interior design studio Pivot to revamp his 1,055 sq ft, three-bedroom condominium at Bedok Reservoir Road.

“Pivot’s scheme was unique, out of the box and I could tell that a lot of effort had been put into it,” he says.

Designer Keith Low brainstormed no fewer than 10 schemes for the project. He was inspired by the Golden Mean, a mathematical ratio used to come up with aesthetically pleasing proportions.

“The design echoes the curved banks of Bedok Reservoir, as if they are engaged in dialogue,” he says.

He shifted walls and doors to achieve an open layout and more efficient use of space. Almost everything was replaced, except for the main door and windows, as well as part of the bedroom flooring.

The original galley kitchen is now an open-concept L-shaped kitchen which flows seamlessly into the enlarged dining area. The curved ceiling, rounded corners of the kitchen cabinets and oval dining table reinforce the circular theme.

The Belgian-inspired timber dining table was designed by Mr Haikal.    

The curved study table and bookshelf are vibrant reflections of the owner's personality. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

One bedroom has been converted into an open study. With the walls hacked, the study and adjacent living room are now in one large space. Visually connecting the spaces are the sweeping arcs of the custom-built, reinforced concrete work desk that was built over an existing bay window, plus the curved Tacchini sofa from Made & Make.

The stucco effect on the walls make the living room feel cosy and warm. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The wall that extends from the main entrance to the dining and living rooms is finished in a terracotta limewash which Mr Haikal says “makes the home feel earthy and warm”.

Elsewhere in the home, an existing corridor was removed and replaced with a cosy nook behind a curtained opening that leads to the two bedrooms and common bathroom, each accessible via an arched doorway. The green curtains and doors, along with the botanical wallpaper, evoke nature.

Bold botanical wallpaper accentuates the lime green arched doorframe leading to the guest room. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

By incorporating an en-suite wash basin and vanity area within the master bedroom, the enclosed toilet and shower areas are smaller but, combined with the new vanity counter and repositioned bed, offer a more efficient layout overall.

The lowered, curved ceiling above the wash and vanity area, as well as the transition from timber flooring to tiles, visually separate the wet area from the rest of the bedroom.

The bathroom stands out with its curved mirror and eye-catching floor tiles. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The guest bedroom – which is also where Mr Haikal reads or takes work calls – is in line with the original request for a Japandi (Japanese-Scandinavian) style, with a tatami platform built over a bay window with pool views.

He moved into the home in February 2021 after a four-month renovation that cost $70,000, excluding furniture and furnishings.

The home owner initially wanted a Japandi look throughout the home, but realised it would hamper his personal style. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Although he initially wanted the Japandi style for its serene and organic qualities, he is happy with the elements of eclecticism and modernism.

“My full personality would not have come through if we had stuck to a pure Japandi concept,” he says. “I am glad that it evolved into what it is now, which truly reflects my tastes and lifestyle.”

  • This article first appeared in the February 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
  • Get the March and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at https://str.sg/wrGK
More On This Topic
The Chic Home: Clean, clutter-free look for former expats’ Upper Thomson terraced house
The Chic Home: Punggol BTO flat stands out in black and white

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top