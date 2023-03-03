The Chic Home: Three-room condo’s elegant curves echo Bedok Reservoir setting

SINGAPORE – After a long and extensive hunt, digital marketer Haikal Mohamed, who is in his 30s, picked home-grown interior design studio Pivot to revamp his 1,055 sq ft, three-bedroom condominium at Bedok Reservoir Road.

“Pivot’s scheme was unique, out of the box and I could tell that a lot of effort had been put into it,” he says.

Designer Keith Low brainstormed no fewer than 10 schemes for the project. He was inspired by the Golden Mean, a mathematical ratio used to come up with aesthetically pleasing proportions.

“The design echoes the curved banks of Bedok Reservoir, as if they are engaged in dialogue,” he says.

He shifted walls and doors to achieve an open layout and more efficient use of space. Almost everything was replaced, except for the main door and windows, as well as part of the bedroom flooring.

The original galley kitchen is now an open-concept L-shaped kitchen which flows seamlessly into the enlarged dining area. The curved ceiling, rounded corners of the kitchen cabinets and oval dining table reinforce the circular theme.

The Belgian-inspired timber dining table was designed by Mr Haikal.