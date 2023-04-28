The Chic Home: Three-bedroom Sentosa condo a piece of paradise by the sea

SINGAPORE – Mr Melvyn Lim and Ms Sharon Tan, a married couple in their 50s who work together in the aviation industry, chose this three-bedroom condominium in Sentosa for its breathtaking sea view.

For the renovation of the 1,700 sq ft unit – which was built in 2010 – they sought out design studio Nidhi Jain, helmed by founders Nidhi Jain and Emily Salay Loberg.

Ms Tan likes neutral shades and boho aesthetics, while Mr Lim wanted retro vibes. The finished interior balances these considerations in a cohesive, eclectic design that looks fresh yet nostalgic, and feels elegant yet cosy.

The entrance foyer welcomes dwellers and guests into a soothing space awash in sandy hues, courtesy of the wallpaper, the plaster mural artwork, and a combination of woven cane, jute and wooden furniture. A partition gives the living area some privacy.

The dining and living areas flow into each other. The couple, who have a pet golden retriever, wanted a warm cottage feel, which has been achieved with wood veneer that requires no polishing or varnishing, and has been treated to withstand the humidity and the heat of the waterfront location. Rugs and works of art tie the whole look together.