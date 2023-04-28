The Chic Home: Three-bedroom Sentosa condo a piece of paradise by the sea

SINGAPORE – Mr Melvyn Lim and Ms Sharon Tan, a married couple in their 50s who work together in the aviation industry, chose this three-bedroom condominium in Sentosa for its breathtaking sea view.
For the renovation of the 1,700 sq ft unit – which was built in 2010 – they sought out design studio Nidhi Jain, helmed by founders Nidhi Jain and Emily Salay Loberg.
Ms Tan likes neutral shades and boho aesthetics, while Mr Lim wanted retro vibes. The finished interior balances these considerations in a cohesive, eclectic design that looks fresh yet nostalgic, and feels elegant yet cosy.
The entrance foyer welcomes dwellers and guests into a soothing space awash in sandy hues, courtesy of the wallpaper, the plaster mural artwork, and a combination of woven cane, jute and wooden furniture. A partition gives the living area some privacy.
The dining and living areas flow into each other. The couple, who have a pet golden retriever, wanted a warm cottage feel, which has been achieved with wood veneer that requires no polishing or varnishing, and has been treated to withstand the humidity and the heat of the waterfront location. Rugs and works of art tie the whole look together.
The furniture is a mix of newly curated pieces and restored antiques sourced from overseas. The white dining bench came from a post office in India. It served as the starting point of the dining area’s design – the grey-tone blue wall and textured artwork are matched with Neverending Glory pendant lights from Lasvit, and a timber dining set.
The master bedroom’s sliding-door panel is a 100-year-old, 50kg antique door from a haveli – a traditional Indian manor – in Rajasthan in northern India. Inside the bedroom, a woven cane bed frame lends a tactile quality to the warm, peachy palette.
In the couple’s study is a shared desk and back-to-back monitor placements. The backdrop on the husband’s side is a wall of sage green bookshelves with a leopard-print wallpaper interior, while the wife’s side is large-format floral art in a similar palette and a matt black frame.
The wet areas combine shades of white with pops of colour. The enlarged kitchen, which extends to the backyard, combines white and grey marbled surfaces with a navy blue finish.
The bathroom features various white and grey textures with a fresh pop of sage green, while the balcony is decked out with black and white outdoor furniture and planters for a touch of colonial-era luxury.
The owners moved into the home in November 2022 after a four-month renovation that cost about $250,000.
- This article first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
