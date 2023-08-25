The Chic Home: Sustainable Sembawang Springs home draws heavily from tropical architecture

SINGAPORE – Architectural designer Sharne Sulaiman, 29, bought this property with his family after the en bloc sale of their condominium unit.

The original single-storey detached house had a land area of about 5,106 sq ft and dated back to the 1960s. It was demolished to make way for a three-storey bungalow – with a gross floor area of 5,422 sq ft – for Mr Sharne and his parents, grandmother and domestic helper.

Mr Sharne designed the home in collaboration with Singapore firm LT&T Avid Architects, drawing heavily on tropical architecture.

Vertical balau timber fins on the facade control the amount of sunlight coming in. Floor-to-ceiling doors and windows are complemented by high-level openings, such as those at the double-volume central atrium above the dining area, to facilitate cross-ventilation. Monsoon windows on the west side ventilate the home while keeping out rain.