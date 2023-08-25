The Chic Home: Sustainable Sembawang Springs home draws heavily from tropical architecture

SINGAPORE – Architectural designer Sharne Sulaiman, 29, bought this property with his family after the en bloc sale of their condominium unit.
The original single-storey detached house had a land area of about 5,106 sq ft and dated back to the 1960s. It was demolished to make way for a three-storey bungalow – with a gross floor area of 5,422 sq ft – for Mr Sharne and his parents, grandmother and domestic helper.
Mr Sharne designed the home in collaboration with Singapore firm LT&T Avid Architects, drawing heavily on tropical architecture.
Vertical balau timber fins on the facade control the amount of sunlight coming in. Floor-to-ceiling doors and windows are complemented by high-level openings, such as those at the double-volume central atrium above the dining area, to facilitate cross-ventilation. Monsoon windows on the west side ventilate the home while keeping out rain.
A reflective pool in the front garden recycles rainwater from the roof to create a cool microclimate around the home’s immediate vicinity. Together with landscaping around the boundary and plants at the sky garden on the third storey, the water and greenery reduce the home’s cooling load and minimise energy usage.
Thirty-eight solar panels and a solar water heater contribute towards the home’s sustainability. After offsetting household consumption, excess solar-generated electricity is sold back to the grid. Mr Sharne says their monthly utilities bill is often less than $50 or even a credit in their favour.
The spaces are arranged around a straight-flight staircase that extends almost the length of the house and a central atrium. More floor-to-ceiling doors and windows in the bedrooms blur the boundary between the interior and exterior.
The gallery-like spaces provide the perfect backdrop for the family’s collection of furniture, lamps and other designer furnishings. Some were brought over from their previous home, while others are new purchases from B&B Italia, Molteni & C and Shigeru Uchida, among others.
Barrier-free design considerations are vital for a multi-generational home. Although bathrooms often have a small drop in floor level for the wet areas, Mr Sharne designed the floor of his grandmother’s attached bathroom to be level with that of her bedroom, as she uses a wheelchair. There is also a lift for when she needs to move between floors.
The design took about six months, with another 15 months for the construction. The Sulaiman family, who did not state the cost of the project, moved into their new home in May 2022.
