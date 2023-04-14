The Chic Home: Sunday Bedding founders’ bright and cosy condo unit

SINGAPORE – As co-founders of Sunday Bedding – a home-grown bed linen supplier that matches customers’ sleep preferences with the right bedding, like how sommeliers pair food and wine – sustainability is close to the hearts of husband-and-wife team Alex Fan and Clara Teo, who are 34 and 35 respectively.

For their 1,765 sq ft, three-plus-one-bedroom condominium unit in Anderson Road, they opted for natural materials such as linen, wood, marble and terrazzo.

Interior designer Barbara Fritschy, founder and managing director of local studio Make Room Interior Design and Styling, says: “We did not want to be wasteful, so we did not renovate the bathrooms. We hacked only the kitchen and existing wardrobes, relaminated the bar unit, changed the lighting and added some electrical outlets.”

This kept the costs within the couple’s $75,000 budget, excluding furniture and furnishings. They moved into the home in July 2021 after a two-month renovation. Their daughter, who is now about 10 months old, was born the following year.