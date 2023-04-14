The Chic Home: Sunday Bedding founders’ bright and cosy condo unit

SINGAPORE – As co-founders of Sunday Bedding – a home-grown bed linen supplier that matches customers’ sleep preferences with the right bedding, like how sommeliers pair food and wine – sustainability is close to the hearts of husband-and-wife team Alex Fan and Clara Teo, who are 34 and 35 respectively.

For their 1,765 sq ft, three-plus-one-bedroom condominium unit in Anderson Road, they opted for natural materials such as linen, wood, marble and terrazzo.

Interior designer Barbara Fritschy, founder and managing director of local studio Make Room Interior Design and Styling, says: “We did not want to be wasteful, so we did not renovate the bathrooms. We hacked only the kitchen and existing wardrobes, relaminated the bar unit, changed the lighting and added some electrical outlets.”

This kept the costs within the couple’s $75,000 budget, excluding furniture and furnishings. They moved into the home in July 2021 after a two-month renovation. Their daughter, who is now about 10 months old, was born the following year.

A Hay pendant lamp in the dining area grounds the space and adds a touch of luxury. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The spacious living and dining areas are divided by a bespoke open shelving unit. To visually balance the straight lines of the shelves, the home owners chose a curved sofa and asymmetrical dining table.

The dining table and chairs were custom-made by Second Charm and The Grey House. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

A pantry-cum-bar in the dining room was cladded with new laminates and topped with terrazzo that matches the kitchen counter’s. The built-in coffee machines were reinstalled, along with a new wine chiller.

Ms Teo did not like the existing kitchen cabinetry and countertop, and decided it was more cost-effective to redo the whole space than to make piecemeal modifications. Built-in appliances such as the oven were reintegrated into the new kitchen.

The kitchen has a classic look with Shaker-style cabinets and a warm palette. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Being in the bedding business, the master bedroom was a top priority for the couple. They chose a high-quality Tempur mattress and French linen sheets, which they like for its crinkled, rustic look.

“French linen is weightier than bamboo, but highly durable. It is an investment piece that can last up to 10 years or more,” says Ms Teo. “Our mattress, linen blackout curtains and bedding help in putting us to sleep quickly.”  

In the master bedroom, bedside pendant lamps from Schneid Studio draw the eye upward to divert attention from the limited floor space. The headboard curtains are motorised. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Ms Fritschy removed the existing wardrobes to create a walk-in wardrobe and bag storage area in the master bedroom. “As the room is surrounded by many windows, we had to use what available wall there is to add a new wardrobe. We also changed the orientation of the bed,” she says.

The limewashed accent wall is the same shade as one of the colours in the painting, creating a cohesive look. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

Beside the master bedroom is the plus-one, which serves as Mr Fan’s game room. The second bedroom is a study and the third bedroom – which is largely devoid of built-in features, so the space is easier to reconfigure – is a nursery.

The green walls in the baby’s room, chosen because the home owners prefer nature-inspired colours, echo the shade of the kitchen cabinets. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES; ART DIRECTION: KRISTY QUAH

The baby’s bedding is bamboo, as the fabric is cool to the touch and moisture-wicking. Like French linen, it is suitable for people with skin allergies, as it traps less dust than cotton and polyester do.

  • This article first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
  This article first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
