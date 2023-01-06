The Chic Home: Style maven’s Tiong Bahru residence resembles art gallery

SINGAPORE – For fashion merchandiser-turned-country club manager Annette Dreesmann, it is fitting that her home is just as elegant as she is.

Situated in Tiong Bahru’s quiet Kim Cheng Road, the 990 sq ft walk-up unit is bright, airy and configured to her lifestyle.

Ms Dreesmann sought out Artistroom for the design and renovation, having once lived in an apartment that the studio designed. The five-month, $140,000 renovation was completed in December 2021.

The team removed all the walls, reconfiguring what was originally a two-bedder Housing Board flat. Separate wet and dry kitchens were created, as well as a small service yard area for laundry.

The dry kitchen area’s piece de resistance is a large island counter of travertine marble, a statement piece that anchors the open-concept space and serves as the hub of the communal area.

As Ms Dreesmann loves to host, having a large living and dining area was a priority. The flexible seating lets her host both large and intimate gatherings, and also gives her different pockets of space where she can spend time alone without feeling isolated.

The space feels like a modern art gallery, thanks to her extensive collection of abstract paintings, many of which were gifted by her artist friend, Bianca Kremer.