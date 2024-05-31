The Chic Home: Space-saving style for Queenstown apartment

SINGAPORE – Having purchased their Queenstown condominium unit brand new, the home owners – who are in their 40s, and work in the retail and energy sectors – were prudent in prioritising the interior works that they wanted and needed.

They enlisted the help of Mr Kelvin Teo, design director of Space Sense Studio and President’s Design Award recipient, who had also designed their previous home.

The existing layout of the 1,184 sq ft, four-bedroom unit was unchanged, as it already suited the needs of the couple and their two sons aged 10 and eight.