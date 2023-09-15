The Chic Home: Siblings’ BTO flat inspired by dog cafe

SINGAPORE – For this support account manager and her project-engineer brother, the initial brief for their home was a low-maintenance dwelling in the style of Japanese retailer Muji.

The siblings, in their 40s and 50s respectively, share a 926 sq ft, four-room Build-To-Order Housing Board flat in Queenstown with their pet Shiba Inu.

Wolf Woof design studio’s director Carmen Tang spotted something in the clients’ quirky personalities and interest in travel, food and dogs.

She went beyond the original brief and proposed a Scandinavian-style dog cafe.

“I didn’t want to take the concept too far till it was more of a concept than a home for my client to live in,” she says. “I wanted it to be quirky yet relatable, and not trying too hard to make a statement for statement’s sake.”

Ms Tang opened up the bedroom closest to the living space and converted it into a study area. It is now a cosy corner with seating, plus a display wall with circular cut-outs occupied by toy dogs.

The platform holds storage space and folding doors allow the area to be closed off when needed.