The Chic Home: Scandi-themed three-room HDB flat perfect for single occupant

The renovation of this Clementi HDB flat has made the living room brighter, more spacious and better ventilated. PHOTO: AMP DESIGN CO
The dining table suits a single occupant perfectly but can be extended to seat up to six. PHOTO: AMP DESIGN CO
A deep blue wall feature – in a calming hue that recurs throughout the flat – adds a pop of colour to the house. PHOTO: AMP DESIGN CO

SINGAPORE – This home owner in Clementi – who declined to reveal her identity – wanted her three-room Housing Board flat to be flexible enough to host large gatherings without being too overwhelming for a solitary resident.

Her 800 sq ft flat, which was nearly 40 years old, was a dark and cramped space with a layout typical of flats of that age. A storeroom separated the living area from the kitchen, while an L-shaped living area also separated the two bedrooms.

For the makeover of this flat, AMP Design Co founder Amanda Pang chose contrasting colours and jazzed up the original terrazzo flooring with wood-look vinyl.

She and her team removed walls to reconfigure the layout and make the living room – the hub of the home – brighter, more spacious and better ventilated. As the connecting master bedroom has no walls, the team also installed reeded sliding doors to provide privacy.

A deep blue wall feature – in a calming hue that recurs throughout the flat – adds a pop of colour.

The guest bedroom, which also connects to the living room and doubles as the owner’s study, houses a bed from Spaceman and a customised display unit with cabinets behind the sofa.

“Since the storeroom was demolished, we included storage solutions for bulky items like luggage,” Ms Pang says.

The guest bedroom before (left) and after renovation. The room doubles as the owner’s study. PHOTOS: AMP DESIGN CO.

Removing the old storeroom means the living room is now directly connected to the kitchen. In the area is an extendable dining table from Danish Design Co, which can seat up to six. The kitchen counter provides extra seating and serves as a comfortable worktop for the owner when she bakes.

The enlarged bathroom features a sink with storage and a new shower box that can be closed off. The sink does not touch the floor, making the bathroom easier to clean, and the backlit mirror adds dimension. The original flooring was retained.

The bathroom before and after renovation. A backlit mirror adds dimension to the enlarged space. PHOTOS: AMP DESIGN CO

Older flats often have spacious kitchens. Here, the L-shaped configuration and strategic placement of appliances create a smooth workflow. Full-height cabinets make the most of the space and patterned wall tiles match the original flooring.

Before renovation, the kitchen was dark and separated from the rest of the home by a storeroom. PHOTOS: AMP DESIGN CO

The renovation took five months and cost between $70,000 to $80,000.  

  • This article first appeared in the April 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
  • Get the May and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg
PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES
