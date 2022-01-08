The Chic Home: Scandi-Bohemian form meets function in executive condominium

SINGAPORE - Going back to interior designer Mark Chen of local studio Artistroom for the look and renovation of their second home was an easy decision for Mr Kevin Wee and Ms Serene Mai, as he had helped them renovate their first home.

The brief for the second home - a 1,400 sq ft executive condominium apartment in Serangoon North - called for a Scandinavian-Bohemian look that provided for the daily routines of the couple, who are in their late 30s and have a seven-year-old daughter.

The quality of materials, such as laminates and the quartz surface, were a priority. "These determine the lifespan of our home furnishings in the long run," says Mr Wee, who declined to reveal his occupation.

The renovation, which cost about $80,000, took eight months because of the circuit breaker, so the family moved in only in September 2020. But the final result was worth it: an airy, bright space clad in both earthy neutrals and warm tones, with enough room for the activities the couple love. Ms Mai styled the home with accessories from Taobao for the final touches.

Mr Chen had this to say about the design and look of the home.

What were the priorities in the design brief?

Besides the Scandi-Boho look, the home owners also wanted separate wet and dry kitchens and a long island, as they enjoy baking and hosting gatherings.

Was the home significantly reconfigured?

Yes. The original layout included a common bedroom and a closed kitchen with a yard. As the home owners wanted separate wet and dry kitchens with an island, we decided to remove one of the existing bedrooms nearest to the living area to make space.

A large kitchen island was on the brief. What were the design considerations?