The Chic Home: Rustic style and riots of colour in lawyers’ Sennett Drive home

SINGAPORE – The initial brief from lawyers Tom Greene and Vanessa Lim to their designer from Bowerman Interior Planner – who wanted to be known only as C.Y. – was just to touch up their semi-detached house in Sennett Drive.

The couple are in their 30s – Ms Lim is Singaporean and Mr Greene, a permanent resident, is from the United Kingdom – and live in the 3,800 sq ft house with their three young daughters, who are aged between two and 10.

As the previous renovation was completed about two decades ago, the three-storey house was looking “dated, worn-out and uninspiring”, according to C.Y.

She and the home owners agreed to undertake more extensive works, such as reconfiguring the existing layout and removing the walls.