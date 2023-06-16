The Chic Home: Rustic style and riots of colour in lawyers’ Sennett Drive home

SINGAPORE – The initial brief from lawyers Tom Greene and Vanessa Lim to their designer from Bowerman Interior Planner – who wanted to be known only as C.Y. – was just to touch up their semi-detached house in Sennett Drive.
The couple are in their 30s – Ms Lim is Singaporean and Mr Greene, a permanent resident, is from the United Kingdom – and live in the 3,800 sq ft house with their three young daughters, who are aged between two and 10.
As the previous renovation was completed about two decades ago, the three-storey house was looking “dated, worn-out and uninspiring”, according to C.Y.
She and the home owners agreed to undertake more extensive works, such as reconfiguring the existing layout and removing the walls.
Crittall-style arched doors and panels around the living room freshen up its look. This style, which uses metal-framed glass, brings in plenty of natural light to the space while connecting with the outdoor terrace.
Elevated a few steps higher than the front of the home, the former dining area and terrace in the rear have been reconfigured into a new dry kitchen.
The existing wall of the wet kitchen has also been removed to enlarge the dry kitchen, with handmade tiles as the backsplash. This area reflects Ms Lim’s preference for modern farm chic.
More Crittall-style windows and doors tie the dry kitchen to the living area. Taking centre stage is a large marble kitchen island incorporating the shade of green that the couple likes.
The wet kitchen is Mr Greene’s territory. He likes the look of homes in the United States, such as those in Arizona and Utah, which have cleaner lines and a minimalist edge. This is reflected in the red slate tiles, which are commonly used in external areas and evoke outdoor cooking when used here.
The powder room, just off the staircase landing, goes wild with mosaic floor tiles and Cole & Son wallpaper depicting lush foliage in a riot of colour.
What used to be a family area and terrace on the second storey have been combined to create a reading corner, nicknamed “The Greater Room”, and a semi-open dining area that overlooks the front of the house.
The courtyard airwell was enclosed and converted into the owners’ study. More Crittall-style doors and fixed panels allow the couple to keep an eye on their daughters.
The master bedroom is a fun, bright space filled with colour – from the mustard-yellow drapes, turquoise headboard and green armchair, to the rust-coloured wallpaper, blue-and-red Nasser Nishaburi rug and colourful abstract painting.
The balcony wall and window have been replaced with floor-to-ceiling Crittall-style doors to let in natural light.
Borrowing some space from the adjacent guest bathroom, the expanded master bathroom is a luxurious, marble-clad sanctuary juxtaposed with a touch of the rough as conveyed by the use of textured, dark-green slate.
The couple put a lot of thought into their guest room, as it is where their parents stay when they visit. The rattan ceiling reinforces their chosen “holiday resort” theme.
The daughters’ bedroom and playroom have a princess theme. Two pairs of bunk beds are separated by steps, and have integrated bookshelves and drawers. The balcony has been enclosed with glass, creating a cosy play corner.
The girls’ bathroom takes the theme up a notch with walls cladded in economically farmed, mother-of-pearl mosaic tiles.
The renovation cost $600,000 and took about six months during the circuit breaker period, and the family of five moved into their refurbished home in July 2021.
- This article first appeared in the May 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
