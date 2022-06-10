The Chic Home: Rustic beach vibes in four-bedroom condominium

SINGAPORE - Mr Patrice Lo, a commercial director in the finance industry, wanted his 1,636 sq ft four-room condominium in the west of Singapore to have the feel of the beach resorts in Mauritius.

"We wanted a relaxed beach-resort style that is bright and open; simple, but also a bit luxe at the same time," says Mr Lo, a Mauritian who is based in Singapore.

Whenever heand his Canadian wife Josie Law visit Mauritius, they spend time at the beach resorts. The couple are both 39 and have three young children.

Ms Law, a marketing head in the e-commerce industry, considers the Mauritian beaches "the most beautiful I have ever seen".

Based on the couple's brief, Ms Carmen Tang, design director of boutique studio Wolf Woof, proposed a concept in the style of the Hamptons - a popular seaside summer destination in New York for affluent Americans - with an elegant, airy and coastal feel.

The living room is surrounded on three sides by the kitchen, study and patio. The light neutral palette - complemented by shades of black and grey as well as glass - makes the space bright and airy. The simulated shiplap panels on the feature wall, as well as the wall outside the kitchen, add to the rustic and cosy feel.

"Instead of using individual planks, we created a similar effect using wood-grained textured laminate over a timber panel that was clad over the existing wall," Ms Tang says. U-profile groove lines mimic the tongue-and-groove joints found in actual shiplap panels.

The large patio also serves as the family's semi-outdoor dining area, with a bar counter overlooking the condominium pool - reminiscent of the semi-alfresco verandahs of the Hamptons' beach houses.