The Chic Home: Regal bungalow in Chatsworth Road for a family of four

SINGAPORE - A family of four live in this newly built, 15,699 sq ft good class bungalow (GCB) in Chatsworth Road.

Home-grown firm Index Design oversaw the interior design and development, as well as interior fittings and material selection. The team came on board when most of the structural works were near completion, on the recommendation of architecture practice Liu & Wo Architects.

The family - a businessman, his wife and two daughters in their 30s, who declined to be identified - moved in at the end of 2021 after renovations which took three years due to pandemic delays.

In keeping with the home's modern tropical architecture, the interior design features travertine walls, expansive full-height windows and warm neutral hues.

One highlight is the walk-in wine cellar that houses a collection of over 2,000 bottles. Index Design decked it out with oak elements inspired by the wooden wine crates. Solid oak floors and oak-veneered ceiling grids in contrasting golden tones create an engaging dialogue. Dark wood shelves with integrated LED lights provide the ideal frame for rows upon rows of wine cases and bottles.