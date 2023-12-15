The Chic Home: Raw Japanese-style makeover for Buangkok resale flat

SINGAPORE – Reluctant to wait for a Build-To-Order flat, a young couple embarked on a search culminating in this 20-year-old, five-room resale HDB flat in Buangkok.

The couple in their 20s – who wanted to be known by the initials J and Q – are a financial consultant and a social worker. They saw the potential in the 1,200 sq ft layout, though the old flat was dark and divided into multiple rooms.

“What we wanted was a home with a Japanese vibe, but not too clean and white like Muji,” says J, referring to the Japanese lifestyle retailer. “We wanted something more raw.”

The team from Mu Design Studio chose matt, textured finishes to achieve this look, with concrete-effect paint, tatami-style wallpaper and floor tiles in varying shades of grey for a lived-in feel.

A bicycle rack for the couple – they are avid cyclists – and storage solutions that conceal the entrance to the household shelter complete the entryway.

Aside from extending the kitchen and replacing the flooring, the design team left the rest of the layout intact.