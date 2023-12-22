The Chic Home: Raising the roof in sunny East Coast walk-up

SINGAPORE – Passers-by may not give this nondescript four-storey walk-up apartment block, which is over half a century old, a second look.
But when the top-floor unit’s home owners – a couple in their 30s who did not disclose their identities – met Mr Lawrence Puah, design director of Akihaus Design Studio, he immediately recognised the vast potential of the 1,604 sq ft space.
As the East Coast apartment block has a pitched roof, he worked with a structural engineer to open up the ceiling and make the unit feel loftier, almost like a landed house.
Rafters were refurbished and new waterproofing, insulation and plasterboard were added. Other roof elements were painted white to create the sense of a bigger space, along with light wood carpentry and wall cladding.
A curved beam connecting two columns, with an open lattice screen in between, splits the living and dining area without cutting either space off.
The side of the screen facing the living room doubles as a television console and panels at either end can be moved for more privacy.
Next to the living and dining area is a bright and cheery solarium, which used to be the balcony.
Using the main apartment interior’s pitched rafters as a reference, Mr Puah installed aluminium frames on the ceiling of this space. These frames are filled in with mirrored panels that reflect the external greenery.
The unit originally had four bedrooms, but the previous owner combined two bedrooms into a bigger master suite. Mr Puah removed the walls of the room facing the kitchen and converted it into an open-concept study and bar, leaving just the master bedroom and a spare bedroom.
The master suite is decked out in slightly darker wood tones for a cosier ambience. Concealed within the walk-in wardrobe is the entrance to the bathroom, where large-format wood-like wall tiles continue the theme.
The couple moved into their new home in 2021 after a six-month renovation. Since then, the apartment has been the site of many milestones in the home owners’ relationship, such as their marriage proposal and solemnisation.
- This article first appeared in the November 2023 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines. Get the December and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at homeanddecor.com.sg