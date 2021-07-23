The Chic Home: Playful apartment is a collector's dream

A home should be playful, expressive and inviting - and this five-room Housing Board flat in Bidadari Park Drive embodies all three qualities.

Belonging to a young couple - Ms Anthea Tang, who is 29 and works in marketing, and Mr Gabriel Chan, who is 30 and works in sales - the 1,000 sq ft home is light and airy with subtle industrial touches, and filled with their favourite toy collectibles and artwork.

Mr Ong Wei Sheng, the lead designer of home-grown firm Earth Interior, conceptualised a timeless yet modern look with a neutral palette of deep grey, walnut and off-white tones that anchors the space and acts as a backdrop for the couple's colourful collectibles and art.

The owners' collection includes icons such as Bearbrick figurines and the shark from Japanese fashion brand A Bathing Ape.

Paired with artwork, including Renaissance-style paintings in the kitchen-cum-dining area and the bedroom, they give the home a playful personality.

In the background, deep colours and raw finishes add an industrial look balanced by luxe brass and marble accents. The television wall in the living room, for example, features brass inlays set against a concrete backdrop.

Mr Ong also added pops of colour, such as the striking navy-blue sofa and lighter elements like the rattan bar stools.

Since the couple regularly host get-togethers, spatial flow between the communal areas was essential.

Mr Ong made this a priority in the design, with two separate but linked spaces - the dining and the dry kitchen areas - which guests could move between freely.

As the couple do not cook often, they decided to go with a larger dry kitchen and a separate, smaller wet kitchen, maximising the space for entertainment.

"I proposed having the dining table behind the sofa so everyone in the living and dining areas could interact with each other," says Mr Ong.

"As the owners spend most of their day here, we made sure there was a seamless flow between different spaces for entertainment, relaxation and meals."





PHOTO: COURTESY OF EARTH INTERIOR



Most of the furniture was either sourced for locally from shops at Tan Boon Liat Building or custom-made overseas.

The brass and marble coffee table, for instance, was made to order on e-commerce site Taobao. The rattan dining chairs and bar stools that go with the rustic suar wood of the dining table were customised in Malaysia.

The furniture and accessories stand out against the industrial finishings.

The renovation took two months and cost about $55,000. The couple moved into the home in April 2020.



Light rattan furniture balances the home's heavier hues. PHOTO: COURTESY OF EARTH INTERIOR



Although sourcing for and pulling together the different elements of the home proved challenging, Mr Ong enjoyed the process, thanks to the easygoing nature of the owners.

•This article first appeared in the May 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

•Get the July and latest issue of Home & Decor now at all newsstands or download the digital edition of Home & Decor from the App Store, Magzter or Google Play. Also, see more inspiring homes at the Home & Decor website