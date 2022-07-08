The Chic Home: Perfectly preserved HDB flat full of eclectic furniture

SINGAPORE - Back in 2019, Yu Ran and his partner were turning 35, thinking about buying a home and hanging out at The Great Escape bar at Shaw Towers when they hit upon the idea of living in a central area.

"We saw this HDB block from that spot," says Yu Ran, referring to the Housing Board block in Bain Street where the two now live. "And I said: 'Why don't we look for a place there?'"

The couple, who declined to reveal their full names, found a 883 sq ft unit with three bedrooms on real estate portal PropertyGuru and went for a viewing the next day.

"It was love at first sight," says Yu Ran. "The flat might be 40 years old, but it had never changed ownership and the previous owner had kept it in such good condition. We made an offer the following day and got it."

Yu Ran works in the fashion industry and his partner is in public service. Both are design aficionados who knew what they wanted. They hired interior design studio Authors to help translate their vision into reality, and the result is an eclectic home that feels both familiar and fresh.

Most of the original surface finishes were retained, and the furnishings are an exciting mix of vintage, handmade, custom and heirloom pieces.

"We are not the most practical people," says Yu Ran. By that, he means they went the extra mile to fill the home with treasured items which have stories to tell.

One common bedroom was opened up and converted into a formal dining room. Connected to the living room via an oversized archway, it sports teal walls and juxtaposes classic pieces with pop art. The curvy dining table and vintage wall sconces salvaged from Raffles Hotel are from used-furniture store Hock Siong.

The dining chairs are from Second Charm, while the 10kg typewriter is from Mexico. Pink Wheels, a photograph by Australian artist Kane Skennar, which the couple spotted at an exhibition in the Slow Hotel in Bali, hangs on the wall. They use this room not only for meals and entertaining, but also for work.