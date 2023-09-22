The Chic Home: Nostalgic rebuild of family’s detached house in Sunset Heights

SINGAPORE – The owner, a retiree in his 70s, has had this detached house in Sunset Heights for many years.

The former service industry professional leased it out to a pre-school when he and his wife, also in her 70s, relocated to Australia for their daughter’s studies.

They then moved into an apartment here when the daughter – who is now in her late 30s and works as a freelance interior designer – got married and returned to Singapore.

When the owner and his wife became grandparents, they decided to move back to the old house and bring three generations of the family under one roof.

With a growing family, the owner wanted the old house to be demolished and rebuilt.

He commissioned home-grown design studio The Design Abode – spearheaded by director Ewan Wong – for the project, as his daughter had collaborated with it previously.