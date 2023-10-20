The Chic Home: Neutral hues, matt finishes give four-room flat a clean aesthetic

SINGAPORE – The owner of this four-room, 1,254 sq ft HDB flat in Serangoon, who did not give her name, has lived here since 2004.

She decided to do a major renovation as the 40-year-old flat was starting to show its age, and timed it with HDB’s Home Improvement Programme, a maintenance and improvement scheme.

Home-grown firm Ovon Design overhauled the flat, starting with part of the common area which was purchased from HDB. This usually comprises an elongated corridor space leading directly to the entrance of the flat.

In this case, it also includes a fairly sizeable space, which now serves as a nook for pottery and relaxation, beside the existing corridor.

With the additional areas, the new main entrance was pushed outwards and the existing two-step staircase in front of the former main entrance now leads to the dining area instead.