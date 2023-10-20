The Chic Home: Neutral hues, matt finishes give four-room flat a clean aesthetic

SINGAPORE – The owner of this four-room, 1,254 sq ft HDB flat in Serangoon, who did not give her name, has lived here since 2004.
She decided to do a major renovation as the 40-year-old flat was starting to show its age, and timed it with HDB’s Home Improvement Programme, a maintenance and improvement scheme.
Home-grown firm Ovon Design overhauled the flat, starting with part of the common area which was purchased from HDB. This usually comprises an elongated corridor space leading directly to the entrance of the flat.
In this case, it also includes a fairly sizeable space, which now serves as a nook for pottery and relaxation, beside the existing corridor.
With the additional areas, the new main entrance was pushed outwards and the existing two-step staircase in front of the former main entrance now leads to the dining area instead.
As the owner needs just one bedroom to sleep, the designers combined two of the bedrooms into a large master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe connected to the en-suite bathroom.
The new master suite’s entrance is a navy blue, full-height sliding door with a soft-close mechanism and no visible floor or ceiling tracks, giving it a gallery-like quality.
Timber-look floor tiles add warmth to this space, which has been closed off from the main living and dining area for privacy.
The third bedroom was opened up as part of the living and dining area, where a neutral palette and matt finishes set the tone for the look of the home.
In the kitchen, all the built-in cabinets, drawers and countertop are located on one side of the long space. This layout is efficient and keeps everything clean and neat.
The navy-blue subway tiles on the backsplash were inspired by the owner’s love for the ocean and diving. These and the mustard backing for the drawers add a splash of colour to the area.
The renovation took 12 weeks to complete due to a shortage of workers as a result of the industry’s backlog of projects post-pandemic. The cost came in at just under $100,000 and the owner moved back in November 2022.
