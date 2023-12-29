The Chic Home: Nature lovers’ high-rise apartment

SINGAPORE – As nature lovers, Joel and Hazel – who work in the digital marketing and business servicing industries respectively – were drawn to this apartment with views of East Coast Park and the sea.
A total revamp was in order, as the 1,636 sq ft unit in Marine Vista was about half a century old.
The couple, who are in their 30s, entrusted the renovation to Ovon Design, where one of their friends is an interior designer.
The design team removed some existing walls to open up the space and promote cross-ventilation. It rewired the unit, replaced water pipes and flooring, and installed new air-conditioning and lights, along with bespoke carpentry and furniture.
The couple’s reef tank features prominently at the entrance foyer, alongside circular ocean-coloured tiles. The resulting ripples of light create a calming effect, especially at night.
The palette was kept to two main laminates: one to match the limewash paint for the walls and ceiling, and another in dark brown wood for a natural feel that complements the pops of colour around the apartment.
Different textures shine through in the design. One example is in the living room, where the television set is hung on a limewash backdrop instead of a complicated feature wall.
As Joel and Hazel often host gatherings, they opted for a 2.6m-long dining table that can accommodate larger groups. The custom design incorporates curved edges and rounded legs that soften the look of the space.
More curves can be found in the kitchen. The rounded ends of the built-in cabinets serve as storage, while the practical layout offers easy access to the hob, sink and refrigerator.
The home owners requested raw cement screed flooring in the master bedroom. To tone down the cold, stark effect, the design team introduced a wooden laminate for the wardrobe to add warmth.
The monochromatic master bathroom is finished in sandy-hued microcement for the walls, ceiling, floor and tub.
The couple moved into their nature-inspired home in March after 14 weeks of renovation. They spent about $220,000 on the renovation, including electrical appliances and soft furnishings.
