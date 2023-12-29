The Chic Home: Nature lovers’ high-rise apartment

SINGAPORE – As nature lovers, Joel and Hazel – who work in the digital marketing and business servicing industries respectively – were drawn to this apartment with views of East Coast Park and the sea.

A total revamp was in order, as the 1,636 sq ft unit in Marine Vista was about half a century old.

The couple, who are in their 30s, entrusted the renovation to Ovon Design, where one of their friends is an interior designer.

The design team removed some existing walls to open up the space and promote cross-ventilation. It rewired the unit, replaced water pipes and flooring, and installed new air-conditioning and lights, along with bespoke carpentry and furniture.

The couple’s reef tank features prominently at the entrance foyer, alongside circular ocean-coloured tiles. The resulting ripples of light create a calming effect, especially at night.