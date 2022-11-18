The Chic Home: Musician’s HDB flat is also his studio

SINGAPORE – Musician Justin Low wanted a unique industrial-themed home that reflects his profession. The 39-year-old bachelor also needed his Potong Pasir home to be a studio space where he could conduct guitar lessons.

Despite knowing what he wanted, he was mindful about not being overly prescriptive and told Mr Roy Zhuang, interior designer at Insight.Out Studio, to “go crazy” with the concept.

Mr Zhuang says: “I did away with run-of-the-mill industrial elements, such as conduit piping, and adopted an industrial-meets-modern-luxury concept.”

The original 38-year-old Housing Board flat was gutted. The $60,000 renovation, which took about four months, included hacking the living room floor and most of the walls, and installing false ceilings everywhere but in the bathrooms. Mr Low moved into the home in January 2021.

Upon entering the 796 sq ft, three-room flat, one’s first impression is how sparsely furnished it is, but this narrows the focus to key elements like the monochromatic palette and the raw cement-screed flooring.

The music studio’s exposed-brick feature wall, with its raw and deliberately unfinished look, injects a New York loft vibe into the space. An exposed beam runs across the long, linear space above the dining island.