The Chic Home: Modern farmhouse style for family’s HDB flat

SINGAPORE – When upgrading from their previous three-room flat, this family felt this 1,184 sq ft five-room resale unit in Upper Boon Keng fit the bill.

The owners, two civil servants in their 30s with two children, wanted to be able to work and entertain in their new flat, which also has a view of the Singapore Flyer.

For their new home, the owners chose a farmhouse style.

Interior design firm Space Factor’s creative director Dolly Teo and designer Qiu Yating, who worked on the project over eight weeks, used matt finishes and light tones to keep the theme consistent.

Laying wood-like vinyl flooring over the glossy floor tiles softens the look of the living area, part of which is now a dedicated study.