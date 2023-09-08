The Chic Home: Modern farmhouse style for family’s HDB flat

SINGAPORE – When upgrading from their previous three-room flat, this family felt this 1,184 sq ft five-room resale unit in Upper Boon Keng fit the bill.
The owners, two civil servants in their 30s with two children, wanted to be able to work and entertain in their new flat, which also has a view of the Singapore Flyer.
For their new home, the owners chose a farmhouse style.
Interior design firm Space Factor’s creative director Dolly Teo and designer Qiu Yating, who worked on the project over eight weeks, used matt finishes and light tones to keep the theme consistent.
Laying wood-like vinyl flooring over the glossy floor tiles softens the look of the living area, part of which is now a dedicated study.
The team furnished the dining area with a six-seater dining set for the family and guests. It built bench seating with storage along one wall.
By juxtaposing shiplap with rattan, it created visual interest in the living area without going overboard with the wood panelling and overwhelming the space.
Long walls line the living area, so there was plenty of room for storage. Half-height storage units, with a mix of cabinets and drawers, meet the family’s needs.
While the hallway is kept clean and fuss-free, the team’s focus on details, like a wall light, enhances the modern farmhouse feel.
The kitchen’s odd shape made the room a challenge to plan, especially since the family had many kitchen tools, utensils and appliances.
The designers overhauled the black-and-white kitchen into a serene space in light blue. Decking the cooking area out in patterned backsplash and shiplap details creates a focal point.
The couple got rid of the dark furniture in the old master bedroom. The new version is more streamlined and decked out in matt wood grain. A long wardrobe lines the master bedroom walls in an L shape, while the vanity area is connected to the bathroom.
A proper shower screen means the couple do not have to contend with a wet bathroom floor. A splash of colour has been added in the form of dark teal cabinets.
