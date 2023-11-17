The Chic Home: Modern Asian tropical design in detached house

SINGAPORE – When a banker and accountant couple in their 50s bought this Jalan Senandong property in Bukit Timah for themselves and their two daughters, they chose home-grown practice Ehka Studio to design the home.

Taking their cues from the home owners’ fengshui master, the Ehka Studio team – director Hsu Hsia Pin, design director Eunice Khoo and assistant director Amoz Boon – designed the detached home’s first- and second-storey layouts around a central space.

On the first storey, the entrance lobby is surrounded by the living and dining rooms, dry and wet kitchens, wine cellar, guest room, powder room and other ancillary areas.

A family lounge forms the central space on the second storey, surrounded by the master bedroom, two bedrooms and another guest room.

A distinct element of the home’s exterior is the pair of curved roofs, inspired by the traditional Chinese roof form. These meet over the central space of the home, drawing the eye upwards for double-volume spatial drama.