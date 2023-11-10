The Chic Home: Mid-century modern house in Upper Thomson

SINGAPORE – Acquiring that first landed property is a milestone for many people, including this couple who upgraded from their Housing Board flat in Marine Parade to an inter-terraced home in Upper Thomson.

As the existing house was single-storey, they opted to demolish it and rebuild a new two-storey home with an attic that would better meet their needs and those of their two children, aged five and three.

The Design Abode had been the interior designer for their flat, so the couple decided to engage the home-grown practice as the design consultant for the reconstruction project.

Licensed architectural services such as authority compliance were undertaken by the studio’s in-house architectural arm, WKL Architects.

With the cost of the property already taking up a chunk of the clients’ $980,000 budget, The Design Abode director Toh Minghui and architect Shaunice Ten had to be prudent when it came to the design and building works.

Mr Toh says: “It helped that the couple’s spatial requirements were not extravagant. They needed just enough rooms for the two of them, their two kids and an additional guest-cum-study.”

By arranging and stacking the rooms and bathrooms on one half of the 1,500 sq ft plot – along the length of one party wall – the architects were able to achieve structural efficiency and create 2,140 sq ft of gross floor area (GFA) by keeping the walls and structural works contained within a smaller footprint.

The other half consists of open-plan spaces straddled by tiered “gardens” in the form of outdoor terraces, indoor courtyards, an atrium and voids. Within the atrium is a lightweight, prefabricated staircase from a local fabricator.

Another strategy was to maximise the outdoor spaces. Ms Ten says: “The rooms may be small, but we maximised their liveability by having every room open out to an external area – in a way, ‘borrowing’ space from the outdoors.”

On the first storey, the front patio adjacent to the living room allows for entertainment activities to spill over to the outdoors and for hosting barbecue parties. The guest bedroom has access to a rear terrace.

The master bedroom on the second storey gets a balcony where the owners can relax next to the front garden above the car porch.