The Chic Home: Mid-century modern condo unit in Upper Thomson echoes TV series Mad Men

SINGAPORE – Her clients, a retired couple in their 50s, asked for their 721 sq ft Upper Thomson condominium unit to be transformed into an authentic mid-century modern home. As it is one of her favourite styles, Wolf Woof’s Ms Carmen Tang was “dreaming up ideas and visualising how it would all come together” even before the 3½-month project started.

While giving full rein to her wildest fantasies from the television series Mad Men (2007 to 2015), there were a few important criteria that the design director of the home-grown firm would not compromise on for the project, which cost $110,000 with furniture and furnishings. The owners moved into the home in October.

One of these was achieving the perfect walnut wood tone for the various finishes. She tested numerous colour options and coordinated all the different materials – wall and ceiling panels, vinyl flooring, door frames and more – to match.

Ms Tang conceived the living room as a cosy nook clad entirely in wood panelling. Apart from drawing the gaze up towards the lofty ceiling, the all-around panelling also frames the adjacent balcony, from which the owners can gaze out at a nature reserve.

The dining room is simple yet elegant. The walls are clad in white craftstone to simulate exposed brick walls characteristic of the era. A retro-style Tulip dining table and chairs complete the theme.