The Chic Home: Margaret Drive BTO flat perfect for a family of three

SINGAPORE – In anticipation of his retirement, 59-year-old civil servant Phil Lam decided to downsize from a five-room flat to this 668 sq ft three-room Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) unit in Margaret Drive.

With just him, his wife Cynthia Lee and their 32-year-old son, the modestly sized unit suited them just fine.

Mr Lam’s family had several objects of sentimental value from their previous home, so a priority for the new unit’s design was to maximise storage.

He trawled social media for interior designers and eventually chose home-grown firm Ovon Design after seeing one of its projects in the minimalist style of Japanese household brand Muji.

By hacking the kitchen and yard walls, Ovon Design’s chief designer Leon Leong opened up the spaces and made the transition between the dining, kitchen and yard areas seamless. They are now a connected space that flows into the living area.

Demolishing the kitchen wall also made room for additional storage cabinets, open display shelves and counter space.

“A peninsula island perpendicular to the kitchen counter not only visually extends the space, but also provides some spatial definition between the living room and the kitchen without completely cutting off the spaces from one another,” Mr Leong says.