The Chic Home: Luxurious retirement apartment in Keppel Bay

SINGAPORE – In the lush enclave of Telok Blangah, Mr and Mrs Aw have found nature’s bounty at their doorstep.

The architecturally stunning Reflections at Keppel Bay, with its glass facade and tranquil waterside presence, beckoned to them as a place to spend their golden years.

The Aws – who withheld their full names – were seeking to transition from their three-storey semi-detached house to a more manageable space.

Mr Aw is an IT consultant and Mrs Aw works in healthcare. They are in their 60s and share the 1,550 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit with their son.