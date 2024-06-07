The Chic Home: Luxurious retirement apartment in Keppel Bay

SINGAPORE – In the lush enclave of Telok Blangah, Mr and Mrs Aw have found nature’s bounty at their doorstep.
The architecturally stunning Reflections at Keppel Bay, with its glass facade and tranquil waterside presence, beckoned to them as a place to spend their golden years.
The Aws – who withheld their full names – were seeking to transition from their three-storey semi-detached house to a more manageable space.
Mr Aw is an IT consultant and Mrs Aw works in healthcare. They are in their 60s and share the 1,550 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit with their son.
They engaged Ms Eunice Lam, senior interior designer at home-grown firm Weiken, to bring their vision to life.
The couple love to cook and entertain, so they wanted a spacious wet kitchen designed for both intimate meals and bustling social gatherings.
A palette of neutral shades and thoughtful elements, such as durable black quartz worktops and white glass cabinets, convey style and ease.
The former dry kitchen has been transformed into a classy dining space, bathed in the soft glow of a cove light installation.
A graceful curved wall delineates the galley kitchen and living area. Adjacent to it is a breakfast nook with a vintage marble table, which the couple spent days restoring.
An indoor garden serves as a lush haven for the couple’s long-lived botanical companions, some of which have been with them for over 30 years.
The bathrooms have been revamped to maximise the comfort and accessibility of the spaces.
A roomy shower space with a curved seat ledge has replaced the bathtub, while enlarged doorways accommodate any future mobility needs.
Mr and Mrs Aw’s involvement in the renovation is evident in every detail, from the strategic placement of light switches to the discreet storage systems.
After a three-month renovation on a $75,000 budget, the couple moved into their home in June 2023.
