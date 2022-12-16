The Chic Home: Luxe show-flat style in Serangoon condo unit

SINGAPORE – When the owners of this four-bedroom condominium apartment in Serangoon saw the work of Ms Molina Hun, design director of Parenthesis Studio, they knew they had to engage her services for their own home.

Since the 1,195 sq ft apartment was new, there was no need for much reconfiguration. The owners wanted something upscale yet practical for themselves, their two young children and a helper.

Ms Hun based the palette on shades such as the living room’s deep green walls, and introduced features such as Dekton-clad columns, a countertop for the dry kitchen area and a feature wall with fluted glass and a mirror backing. These elements reflect light and make the space appear larger.

Fabric wallpaper was applied to the ceiling of the living and dining room, with black metal strips to accentuate the spotlights. A similar technique was used in the master bedroom, with wallpaper from supplier Xessex covering the walls and ceiling for a cosy effect. Black large-format tiles from boutique stone specialist KStone form a feature wall with strategically placed mood lighting.

The owners wanted the children’s bedrooms to be fun yet timeless. Ms Hun installed built-in storage spaces with easy access for both kids, including niche storage near the headboard.

The desk and headboard in the daughter’s room are made of terrazzo slabs from KStone, with the former doubling as a nightstand, with child-friendly rounded corners. For a pop of colour, Ms Hun added peachy pink accents and geometric wallpaper from wall-covering shop Tat Ming.