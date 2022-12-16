The Chic Home: Luxe show-flat style in Serangoon condo unit

SINGAPORE – When the owners of this four-bedroom condominium apartment in Serangoon saw the work of Ms Molina Hun, design director of Parenthesis Studio, they knew they had to engage her services for their own home.
Since the 1,195 sq ft apartment was new, there was no need for much reconfiguration. The owners wanted something upscale yet practical for themselves, their two young children and a helper.
Ms Hun based the palette on shades such as the living room’s deep green walls, and introduced features such as Dekton-clad columns, a countertop for the dry kitchen area and a feature wall with fluted glass and a mirror backing. These elements reflect light and make the space appear larger.
Fabric wallpaper was applied to the ceiling of the living and dining room, with black metal strips to accentuate the spotlights. A similar technique was used in the master bedroom, with wallpaper from supplier Xessex covering the walls and ceiling for a cosy effect. Black large-format tiles from boutique stone specialist KStone form a feature wall with strategically placed mood lighting.
The owners wanted the children’s bedrooms to be fun yet timeless. Ms Hun installed built-in storage spaces with easy access for both kids, including niche storage near the headboard.
The desk and headboard in the daughter’s room are made of terrazzo slabs from KStone, with the former doubling as a nightstand, with child-friendly rounded corners. For a pop of colour, Ms Hun added peachy pink accents and geometric wallpaper from wall-covering shop Tat Ming.
The son’s room is similarly practical, with a built-in platform bed and drawer storage below. The wallpaper is a metallic cityscape print, lending texture to the room.
The piece de resistance is the study, which doubles as the husband’s Lego display room. As he works from home, he needed a dedicated work space. Ms Hun created a floating desk with patterned tiles, supported on both sides by a hidden metal structure. To house his Lego collection, she removed the wardrobe that came with the apartment and replaced it with backlit shelves.
The unit has a private lift lobby, which was an opportunity to design a great first impression for guests. Geometric tiles and a polished metal ceiling, lit by cove lighting, make a style statement that sets the tone for the rest of the home. To tie the look together, Ms Hun replaced the solid front door with a glass one, allowing guests to get a glimpse of the interior before entering.
- This article first appeared in the November 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.
