The Chic Home: Legal eagles’ Meyer Road condo unit is a modern-luxe love nest

SINGAPORE – This couple, both legal professionals in their 30s, decided on a refined, modern luxe design for their 1,528 sq ft three-bedroom condominium unit in Meyer Road, which they share with their toy poodle.

They chose local interior design firm Parenthesis’ Yanika Gunawan for her keen eye for lines, colours and materials.

The design director says: “Most of our projects lean more towards warm woods and lighter colours. It is the first time we are proposing darker tones on a monochromatic palette.”

With the main door replaced by reeded glass panels, light can filter into the entrance foyer to brighten up the existing private lift lobby, making it feel more spacious. The main door has been redesigned with an arched profile, which helps to soften the composition when viewed from the living and dining area.

As the couple often hosts family and friends, the living, dining and kitchen areas adopt an open, seamless layout, making them more conducive for gatherings. The rug and sofa’s position demarcates the living room from the dining room, while a peninsula island demarcates the pantry and kitchen zones, all without breaking the spatial flow.