The Chic Home: 'Japandi' style a winning formula for apartment design

SINGAPORE - The interior design of this four-room, 2,228 sq ft apartment in Paterson Road began with a simple brief from owners Kang Hien, a 43-year-old pilot, and his wife, a 41-year-old civil servant.

"With two growing children, we needed plenty of storage. My wife and two kids are also avid readers, so reading nooks around the home are a plus. We also wanted to incorporate the use of rattan," says Mr Kang.

Hehired Mr Hsu Hsia Pin, a partner at architectural practice EHKA Studio who also designed the family's previous home.

A lookbook which the couple put together from books, the Internet and their travel snaps helped Mr Hsu create a space that blended Japanese light wood and Scandinavian furniture.

The result: an elegant apartment that won the silver award for Best Residential Design Apartment (2,001 sq ft and over) at the Interior Design Confederation Singapore's 2021 Design Excellence Awards.

Instead of built-in cabinets, the entryway features a screen panel that offers plenty of shoe and bag storage.

The living room has decorative shelves, which frame the viewof the space. This framing concept appears in the bedrooms as well, Mr Hsu says.