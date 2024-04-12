The Chic Home: Interior designer’s Yio Chu Kang house optimised for family’s routines

From the first storey, there are two points of access to the home, which spans about 7,200 sq ft of built-up area.

One is the main entrance, where a timber deck extends into the car porch. Apart from defining an outdoor foyer space just outside the main entrance and the glass doors leading into the living room, it also addresses other practical concerns.

“I do not like the sensation of cold granite on my feet when leaving the house. This solution allows us to step out onto the timber deck, retrieve our shoes from the shoe rack and sit on one of two armchairs while putting them on,” Ms Gay says.

To the left of the main entrance is an outdoor staircase that leads down to the basement, where Coterie Design’s office is located. This allows the team independent access to the office without having to walk through the house.

Coterie Design’s work space resembles a clubhouse, complete with a bar-pantry, swimming pool, pool table and powder room. Work desks and filing cabinets are concealed behind sliding-folding doors after office hours. There is even a gift-wrapping station.