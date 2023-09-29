The Chic Home: Interior designer’s HDB apartment goes for modern luxury

SINGAPORE – What is an interior designer’s dream home like?
For J.G. – who lives in a 1,550 sq ft HDB executive apartment in Bukit Batok with his wife, 53, and daughter, 12 – two words sum it up: modern luxury.
“We used only white, black, grey and gold throughout the home. There is zero wood because we want the luxurious feel,” says the interior designer, who oversaw the project and did not disclose his full name. His wife is a loan consultant.
The home is designed for the family to entertain guests, either for a meal or an overnight stay.
As the study sits close to the windows in the middle of the living and dining area, the communal space was difficult to design.
J.G., who works at home-grown firm Earth Interior Design, removed the study’s curved wall and remodelled the area, producing a squarish living and dining area with enough space for a long, sintered-stone dining table that can seat 10.
It joins an island unit decked out in the same finish as the kitchen wall.
To hide a structural beam on the ceiling, he lowered the ceiling and clad it with mirrored panels to create the impression of a double-volume space.
Near the living and dining area is a different communal space by the bedroom, which now has glass folding doors.
The television wall features bookmatched white marble slabs, the same as the flooring.
The couple’s daughter, who enjoys having her friends over, had her bedroom designed for sleepovers, with extra bunk beds and storage options.
Yet another bedroom has been furnished with customised king-size bunk beds and a large wardrobe. More mirrored panels make the space look bigger.
The master bedroom features decadent details, including an extended vanity area with a chair. The wardrobe stands between the bathroom and sleeping area, which opens to one of two balconies – a rare find in Housing Board flats.
The project cost over $200,000 and the Covid-19 pandemic meant a longer renovation period of about 18 months, but the family took it in stride and moved into the home in September 2022.
