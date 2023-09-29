The Chic Home: Interior designer’s HDB apartment goes for modern luxury

SINGAPORE – What is an interior designer’s dream home like?

For J.G. – who lives in a 1,550 sq ft HDB executive apartment in Bukit Batok with his wife, 53, and daughter, 12 – two words sum it up: modern luxury.

“We used only white, black, grey and gold throughout the home. There is zero wood because we want the luxurious feel,” says the interior designer, who oversaw the project and did not disclose his full name. His wife is a loan consultant.

The home is designed for the family to entertain guests, either for a meal or an overnight stay.

As the study sits close to the windows in the middle of the living and dining area, the communal space was difficult to design.