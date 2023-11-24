The Chic Home: Interior designer’s five-room Buangkok HDB flat

SINGAPORE – Mr Don Wong and his wife, Sherry, had been living in their five-room, 1,184 sq ft HDB flat in Buangkok for 15 years when they contemplated an upgrade.

Their daughter Kylia, 12, and son Cyrus, 11, would soon need their own spaces.

“After some viewings, we decided that it made more sense to renovate our flat,” says Mr Wong. “The size is just nice and we had to tweak the layout only a little bit.”

He is an interior designer with his own practice, SqM2 Interior Design – Mrs Wong is a housewife – so he knew what to prioritise in the renovation.

He decided to maximise every centimetre of the flat for built-in carpentry and storage spaces, tailoring the design to the family’s needs and ensuring it is low-maintenance, timeless and seamless.

Upon entering the home, guests step right into its communal zone, comprising the living room, dining room and dry kitchen area.

The first two areas are demarcated from the last one by a different floor treatment. Finished in vinyl with herringbone wood parquet print, the living and dining areas feature loose furniture from Harvey Norman, island barstools from Taobao, a custom-made settee and floating wall shelves.