The Chic Home: Industrial loft-style HDB flat channels New York vibes

SINGAPORE – In love with New York’s industrial lofts, Mr Michael Lin and his partner Kristy, who are in their mid-30s, wanted to bring elements of that into their home.

Mr Lin believes “there is no perfection this side of heaven” and did not want finishes such as marble or parquet.

“My selection was based on materials that would gain patina and age with time,” the legal professional says.

Located in Geylang Bahru near the home of Mr Lin’s mother, the 1,300 sq ft, five-room Housing Board flat was almost 50 years old and had not been renovated for a few decades.

The couple hired home-grown firm Three-D Conceptwerke to overhaul the flat’s interior. The $120,000 project took about five months to complete, and involved hacking non-load-bearing walls and extensive layout reconfiguration.

The entrance foyer is semi-outdoors, much like the front porch of a landed home. The walls were left unplastered for a natural, unfinished look.