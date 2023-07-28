The Chic Home: Hougang HDB maisonette for family of avid readers

SINGAPORE – As a family who loves to read, the owners of this home asked Metre Architects’ founder Woon Chung Yen to design the living room of their Housing Board unit in Hougang as a study-cum-reading area.

The couple in their 50s – the husband works in information technology and the wife is a teacher – have two sons in primary and secondary school. They wanted to retain the existing teakwood staircase in the 1,593 sq ft maisonette, as it had held up well despite the unit being about 30 years old.

Using the diagonal line of the staircase as a starting point, Mr Woon crafted a layered, geometric look that brought together form and function.

A new floor-to-ceiling cabinet, which has a unique slant that mirrors the stairs, screens the interior off from the main entrance and common corridor, giving the owners more privacy.