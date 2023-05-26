The Chic Home: Hotel-inspired condo in Telok Blangah is a dark, modern-luxe sanctuary

SINGAPORE – Master financial consultant Stephanie Chua, 39, wanted her home to be “cosy and comfortable, a place where I can rest my mind and soul after work”.

In her brief to design studio The Interior Lab’s manager and senior interior stylist Yen Ng, Ms Chua requested a dark, modern-luxe look that was also practical, with plenty of storage.

The layout of her 829 sq ft, two-bedroom condominium in Telok Blangah Road was left mostly intact, except for the reconfiguration of the two bedrooms into one large master suite.

Despite her need for storage, Ms Chua was adamant about not crowding the entrance with too much built-in cabinetry. Her foyer serves mainly as a spot to place keys, store shoes and display a few knick-knacks.

Fluted panels are a recurring element in the home and tie the space together. They can be found on built-in cabinet doors and the living room’s television feature wall – the wall is complemented by marble-grain laminate – and are also used to conceal doors to the storage cabinets and powder room.