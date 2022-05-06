The Chic Home: Greece-inspired penthouse full of holiday spirit

SINGAPORE - A mother and her youngest child had so much fun on their Santorini vacation that they decided to recreate the idyllic life on the Greek island when they returned to Singapore.

Their 1,980 sq ft, five-bedroom penthouse apartment with a terrace - home to the family of five aged 18 to 59, their helper and a cat - used to have a Balinese theme.

The owners hired director Kenneth Ng from local interior design firm Watermark Design to overhaul their Sunset Way home.

After a two-and-a-half-month and $160,000 renovation, the outcome is a bright and airy space, accentuated by the distinctive blue hue found in Santorini's architecture and the sparkling Aegean Sea. Coincidentally, the condominium building's exterior matched the blue and white palette perfectly.

The family moved in in May 2021.

The curved parapet on the lower floor and the display niches in the hallway have a distinctly hand-carved look - a detail Mr Ng spent time perfecting to make sure the parapet resembled weathered stone. He did the same for the balcony walls, adding plaster to create a texture that resembled the worn stone walls of the Greek island.

The niches - which are lit by spotlights and covered with terracotta tiles - display the family's collection of ceramics.

Mr Ng added fluted glass panelling to the guest bathroom on the lower floor, which lets light through and distinguishes it from the other rooms. And throughout the communal area, natural light flows in from the balcony.

As the home owners love to entertain, the dining area received special attention. Off to one side is a long counter stocked with dishes and glasses for when the couple serve meals buffet-style. Cabinets are clad in the same white timber veneer as those in the open kitchen, creating a seamless flow from the kitchen to the living area.

The bedrooms of their three children, aged 18 to 21, sport different yet complementary shades on the walls and unique configurations that suit their personalities. Upstairs, the all-white master bedroom features panelled wardrobes and timber ceiling beams.

These calming hues are a perfect backdrop for the family's collection of vases and paintings, some of which were acquired during their travels. The owners also chose abstract flora- and fauna-patterned tiles from tile shop Mosaico SG for their bathrooms, lending a subtle quirky feel to the space.

Mr Ng, who picked the furnishings with the couple, incorporated the home's existing elements into the design for a touch of vintage charm. The sand-coloured marble flooring on the lower level and the iron balustrade on the stairs are original, as is the pale blue-green door on the upper level leading to the terrace outside.