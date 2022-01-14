The Chic Home: Apartment gets glamorous, maximalist makeover

SINGAPORE - Mr Jason Poh and Ms Chelsea Lim had just returned to Singapore from Hong Kong – after being based there for work – in 2020 when the circuit breaker set in.

Having read about Design Intervention in Home & Decor, the couple - both in their 30s - asked the firm to design their new home.

Most of the architectural design decisions were made online, while the final approvals for the finishes were done in the office.

Mr Poh and Ms Lim - a banking professional and a beauty industry entrepreneur respectively - wanted a fun yet glamorous home with pops of colour so they could entertain in style.

The three-bedroom apartment, located in District 15, was a rundown 1,600 sq ft apartment with a 2.4m ceiling and terrazzo flooring in the living and dining areas that had yellowed with age. But the design team urged the owners not to replace the floor, instead opting to integrate it into the concept.

The couple initially wanted a light grey or white palette, but Design Intervention's founder Nikki Hunt suggested a soft powder blue to balance the yellow undertones.

The use of this colour on the ceiling, walls and cabinet doors adds contrast, while mirrors and trims give the impression of a taller ceiling.