The Chic Home: Geylang BTO flat a dreamy escape to another world

This four-room BTO flat houses a blend of Greek and Italian design elements. PHOTO: WOLF WOOF
Vertical shiplap adds a coastal feel to the master bedroom. PHOTO: WOLF WOOF

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

SINGAPORE – While Wolf Woof’s founder and interior designer Carmen Tang is no stranger to challenging briefs, she says the one for this 969 sq ft, four-room Build-To-Order flat was “unimaginably tough” for her.

Inspired by the Japanese anime Aria (2005 to 2008) – which is set in a fictional version of Venice, Italy – the owners, a data engineer and auditor in their 40s, wanted a romantic Venetian space in the colours of Santorini, Greece.

In the living room is a “boardwalk” for the television feature wall and stepped storage units. Ms Tang placed a boat-shaped coffee table on a blue patterned rug to signify a gondola in a Venetian waterway.

The television feature wall mimics the banks of a canal, complete with decorative rails, windows and a streetlamp. PHOTOS: WOLF WOOF

Behind the sofa is a new seating area which used to be a bedroom and has been nicknamed the courtyard, complete with a European-style fountain.

Although Ms Tang wanted brick walls for the television and “courtyard”, the stone veneers were too heavy, so she opted for brick-patterned wallpaper instead. Blue laminates at the base of the storage unit symbolise the water line.

Behind the sofa is a new seating area which used to be a bedroom and has been nicknamed the courtyard, complete with a European-style fountain. PHOTOS: WOLF WOOF

The other room, now a study, can be accessed via a blue door in the “courtyard”, as if entering a hidden home in a leafy European street.

The dining area, reminiscent of alfresco cafes, continues the romantic outdoor theme.

The light blue walls, rattan dining set, industrial lights and window frame make the dining area resemble an alfresco restaurant. PHOTOS: WOLF WOOF

Ms Tang incorporated outdoor and industrial-style lights, and improvised a window poster frame to anchor the concept.

A white barn door leads to the kitchen, which is decked out in blue and white.

Clean lines in the kitchen make the space feel bigger. PHOTO: WOLF WOOF

Nautical elements were introduced in the bathrooms and master bedroom. The shiplap effect – used for the customised carpentry and wall features – creates a sense of consistency.

Shiplap cabinets are used in the master bathroom. The tiles from the fountain are reused here for a consistent look. PHOTO: WOLF WOOF

Different hues of blue throughout the space, from the accessories and art pieces to the patterned tiles, make the home feel like a Mediterranean island.

The owners moved into the flat in November 2022 after a five-month renovation which cost around $70,000, excluding furniture and other items.

