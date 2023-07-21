The Chic Home: Geylang BTO flat a dreamy escape to another world

SINGAPORE – While Wolf Woof’s founder and interior designer Carmen Tang is no stranger to challenging briefs, she says the one for this 969 sq ft, four-room Build-To-Order flat was “unimaginably tough” for her.

Inspired by the Japanese anime Aria (2005 to 2008) – which is set in a fictional version of Venice, Italy – the owners, a data engineer and auditor in their 40s, wanted a romantic Venetian space in the colours of Santorini, Greece.

In the living room is a “boardwalk” for the television feature wall and stepped storage units. Ms Tang placed a boat-shaped coffee table on a blue patterned rug to signify a gondola in a Venetian waterway.