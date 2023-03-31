The Chic Home: Funky five-room Siglap penthouse for couple with big sneaker collection

SINGAPORE – Even before buying this 2,960 sq ft, five-bedroom condominium unit in Siglap, the owners were already hunting for an interior designer.

The married couple in their 40s – he is the chief executive of a precision-engineering firm, while she is a sales director – decided on Ms Carmen Tang, design director of home-grown firm Wolf Woof, after coming across her projects and being drawn to her unconventional style and eye for detail.

The property, which the couple share with the husband’s mother, features a long balcony stretching from the study to the living and dining areas. An open terrace is also connected to the master bedroom.

To meet the couple’s extensive storage needs – for everything from clothes to shoes to accessories – Ms Tang devised multipurpose and hidden organisation solutions.