The Chic Home: French styling for couple’s Queenstown condo unit

SINGAPORE – As an interior designer, Ms Vivian Chen believes that everything built in a home needs to serve a purpose, and it is important to strike a balance between function and form.

“To me, the aesthetic is like the book cover and the functional aspect, the content. The two go hand in hand and, together, they make up a book,” says the design director of home-grown studio Muwu Construction.

This philosophy guides all her projects and, of course, her own home – a 635 sq ft condominium unit in Stirling Road which she shares with her husband, financial adviser Michael Chan, and their dog. The couple are in the 20s to 30s age group.

Every space, cabinet and piece of furniture is designed and selected to address a specific need in the couple’s daily routines and habits – right down to the exact spot for keys, where the vacuum cleaner should go and where to stash snacks.