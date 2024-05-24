The Chic Home: Frankel Estate house for artistic family

SINGAPORE – When acquiring a property that is a few decades old, many home owners demolish the existing house and rebuild.
But James, a director in the travel industry, and his wife Yan Yi, who is an executive coach, both in their 50s, recognised that their home – a 1990s semi-detached house with 3,990 sq ft of land area – possessed good bones.
The couple – who declined to give their surnames – decided to retain the structure, but revamped the interior to better suit their needs and those of their two daughters aged 17 and 15, and two pet cats.
The project was entrusted to Mr Alex Kwan, principal designer of Museum Squad, who worked on the family’s previous penthouse home.
Except for the staircase and the timber flooring in the bedrooms, almost everything non-structural was removed. Non-load-bearing walls on the first storey were demolished and the external fenestrations – such as windows and doors – were enlarged, as the family wanted a bright home with a spacious and open feel.
The first storey is where cooking, eating and socialising take place. At the front of the house, the former car porch has been converted into an outdoor patio just beside the new lap pool. The threshold between this patio and the living area is delineated by large, almost full-height sliding glass doors.
The clean lines and neutral palette of natural hues and wood are evident upon entering the living area. The layering of other textures and materials – such as stone, slate and steel – lend extra dimension.
A garden runs adjacent to the living and dining areas, all the way to the wet kitchen at the rear, so the house’s occupants feel close to nature.
Central to the dining area and dry kitchen is an island around which the cooking, dining and entertaining revolve. Beyond an archway from the original house lie the pantry and wet kitchen.
The open-concept pantry has a design inspired by grocery stores, with a built-in ladder for easy access to the higher shelves.
The decor is a blend of East and West that reflects the family’s heritage. James is part Spanish, French and British, while Yan Yi is Malaysian Chinese. A Chinese calligraphy work gifted by her father takes pride of place on the living room wall.
A lamyong (the decorative part of a Thai temple’s multi-tiered roof) and an old Hong Kong street sign are just two of the other pieces that can be found in various parts of the house.
The family room and bedrooms are housed upstairs on the second storey. The master bedroom is a light-filled space, thanks to tall windows that envelop what used to be its balcony, which Mr Kwan transformed into a reading nook.
On the third level is a work loft that serves as Yan Yi’s home office and co-working space. The pitched roof gives the space a lofty and airy feel, accentuated by natural light that enters through windows and fixed glass panels on the gable end.
During renovation, the team discovered a space that was hidden behind a wall panel and turned it into a cosy chill-out area within the attic.
The renovation, which was carried out in 2021, took about a year to complete due to pandemic-related restrictions and delays. The cost came up to about $500,000.
- This article first appeared in Home & Decor Singapore. Go to homeanddecor.com.sg for more beautiful homes, space-saving ideas and interior inspiration.