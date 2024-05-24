The Chic Home: Frankel Estate house for artistic family

SINGAPORE – When acquiring a property that is a few decades old, many home owners demolish the existing house and rebuild.

But James, a director in the travel industry, and his wife Yan Yi, who is an executive coach, both in their 50s, recognised that their home – a 1990s semi-detached house with 3,990 sq ft of land area – possessed good bones.

The couple – who declined to give their surnames – decided to retain the structure, but revamped the interior to better suit their needs and those of their two daughters aged 17 and 15, and two pet cats.

The project was entrusted to Mr Alex Kwan, principal designer of Museum Squad, who worked on the family’s previous penthouse home.

Except for the staircase and the timber flooring in the bedrooms, almost everything non-structural was removed. Non-load-bearing walls on the first storey were demolished and the external fenestrations – such as windows and doors – were enlarged, as the family wanted a bright home with a spacious and open feel.